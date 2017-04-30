Stalled Trans-Hudson Rail Project Still In Limbo As NJ Gubernatorial Race Looms

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey’s next governor stands to inherit a still-stalled plan to build a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, a transit system racked by recent maintenance and safety issues, and a driving public unhappy about gas tax increases.

The issues were highlighted this week after Amtrak announced repair work at New York’s Penn Station that would stretch rail delays into the summer and after state transportation officials hailed an eight-year funding plan financed by a gas tax hike during a hearing before New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with governor races this year.

Both Democratic front-runner Phil Murphy and Republican front-runner Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno support the project.

Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican who is term limited and can’t seek re-election, has remained on the defensive over his 2010 decision to scrap a trans-Hudson rail project. That project’s successor, called Gateway, has broad support but an uncertain funding source.

“Many of the problems that we have experienced in the last number of weeks have been problems that have been caused by absolute failure of the federal government to stand up to their obligations to keep the current infrastructure in workable condition,” the governor said last week.

WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports that New Jersey is pushing for federal funding at a time when NJ TRANSIT has been plagued by safety issues and ongoing delays due to track maintenance by Amtrak.

But Christie has gone on the offense against Amtrak and all but declared victory, saying that Amtrak’s plans to repair tracks satisfied his demands that the railway certify its tracks before the state resumes making nearly $200 million monthly maintenance payments.

Christie’s ultimatum came after recent derailments at the station.

