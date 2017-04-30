Hundreds Take To The Streets To Participate In ‘March Of Dimes’ March For Babies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People are marching through Manhattan Sunday to raise money for healthier babies.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reports, the theme of this year’s walk is “Hope, Celebrate, Remember.” Jessica Kelly of Long Island remembers her son, born too soon.
“It’s comforting to know that all of these babies did make it and that the March of Dimes is here to help families get through this,” she said.
Other parents bring their once preemies to show that there is hope. Demaris Monet’s daughter Marianno was born weighing one pound, three ounces.
“And now, you know, she’s fearless,” Monet said. “She’s scaling the jungle gyms, scooting around. That’s our superhero.”
This walk has raised over a million dollars to make sure every baby has a healthy start at life.