Lake Ronkonkoma Convenience Store Hit In Latest L.I. Knifepoint Robbery

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A convenience store in Lake Ronkonkoma was robbed at knifepoint Sunday, in the latest in a pattern of robberies around Long Island.

As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, Suffolk County police detectives wasted no time – at least six of them could be seen at The Barn after it was robbed shortly before noon.

The Barn is a drive-through convenience store located on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma. This fits a pattern, making it the 17th time a robber has hit with a knife or machete.

Andrew Liu’s Carvel store in Westbury was robbed on March 27.

“It’s kind of frightening but considering it’s been going on, I kind of suspected something might happen,” Liu said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t.”

Detectives Sunday afternoon could be seen talking to an employee at The Barn and examining a surveillance camera.

Suffolk County police Commissioner Timothy Sini has said the robber keeps eluding capture because he works very quickly and his face is usually covered.

Sini previously said he believes the suspect is a drug addict and if he is caught he will be looking at federal charges, WCBS 880 Sophia Hall reported earlier this month.

“When you rob a commercial establishment typically it’s going to qualify as something called a Hobbs Act robbery, if you rob an establishment that’s basically engaged in interstate commerce you can make it a federal case,” Sini said. “The penalties for Hobbs Act robberies are stiff under federal law so it’s a really good way to bring the hammer to someone who is committing crimes like this.”