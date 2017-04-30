Police Search For Suspects Who Robbed 2 Men With Meat Cleaver In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday for three people who robbed a pair of men in their Queens home using a meat cleaver as a weapon.

Around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, April 23, the men – ages 59 and 62 – were confronted in their home in Jamaica, Queens, by three men they did not know, police said.

While trying to flee, the 59-year-old man suffered slash wounds to his face and hands from the meat cleaver, police said. The 62-year-old man escaped and the assailants also fled, police said.

The assailants had been inside the home when the victims returned, police said. Police do not believe the victims were targeted.

One of the suspects was described as a black male 30 to 40 years old, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans and was holding the cleaver, police said.

The second suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male about 5 feet 10 inches tall with salt and pepper hair, wearing a white or gray T-shirt and holding a black handgun.

The third suspect was a black male 30 to 40 years old, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing black sunglasses and a black leather baseball hat, and he spoke with a West Indian accent.

Police released surveillance photos and video of the third suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.