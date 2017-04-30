Car Plows Into CVS Drugstore In Union, New Jersey

April 30, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Car Into CVS, Union NJ

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a CVS drugstore in Union, New Jersey Sunday.

A driver suffered some kind of medical episode and crashed into the northeast side of the drugstore at Morris Avenue and Commerce Street in Union around 10:45 a.m., Union police said.

There was a passenger in the car with the driver who complained of neck pain, police said. The driver and the passenger were taken to Overlook Medical Center in Summit.

No one inside the building was injured, police said.

The CVS store remained closed late Sunday afternoon.

