5/1 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist
After a grey morning, we should see a little more sun out there with a big range in temps: from the 60’s east to 80’s inland! As for the city, a southerly breeze should warm us into the low to mid 70’s.
Showers and storms are likely overnight through around daybreak tomorrow. And given all the ingredients in place, a severe storm is possible with damaging winds being the greatest concern. Expect temperatures to fall into the low 60’s by daybreak.
After an early shower, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with blustery conditions. Highs tomorrow will be just a touch cooler in the low 70’s.
As for Wednesday, an even cooler breeze will blow with temperatures only warming into the mid 60’s.