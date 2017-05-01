5/1 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 1, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

After a grey morning, we should see a little more sun out there with a big range in temps: from the 60’s east to 80’s inland! As for the city, a southerly breeze should warm us into the low to mid 70’s.

nu tu tri state travel 2 5/1 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

 

Showers and storms are likely overnight through around daybreak tomorrow. And given all the ingredients in place, a severe storm is possible with damaging winds being the greatest concern. Expect temperatures to fall into the low 60’s by daybreak.

After an early shower, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with blustery conditions. Highs tomorrow will be just a touch cooler in the low 70’s.

nu tu surface 3 5/1 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, an even cooler breeze will blow with temperatures only warming into the mid 60’s.

