Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

May 1, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Regardless of what went on during your weekend, the “update maven” Jerry Recco can always be counted on to get you up to speed come Monday morning.

Jerry did just that and more to begin the newest work week, recapping an up-and-down weekend for the New York sports locals. The Yankees lost in 11 innings on Sunday, but took two of three from the Orioles, while the Mets’ attempt at a sweep of the Nationals ended with a 23-5 defeat.

The topic shifted later to the Rangers, who are preparing for Game 3 against the Senators after suffering an unreal 6-5 double-overtime loss on Saturday.

There was all that and a lot more.

Have a listen.

