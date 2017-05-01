Boomer & Carton: Nats Drop Hammer On Sorry Mets, Yanks Take 2 Of 3

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Baseball and hockey were the orders of the day to begin Monday’s Boomer & Carton Show.
After taking the first two games of their series with the Nationals, the Mets reverted back to their losing ways and did so in spectacular fashion on Sunday, yielding 23 runs in the process.
The Yankees, on the other hand, won two of three over Buck Showalter’s Orioles in the Bronx, including an epic comeback on Friday night.
The guys also talked at length about the Rangers’ disastrous showing in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Senators.
Are they done? Click on the audio player below to hear what Boomer and Craig have to say about it.