Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 1, 2017

May 1, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

The first highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” of the work week featured plenty of laughter, which is always the goal.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys pulled off yet another action-packed radio program on Monday, highlighted by a discussion about the Mets’ ineptitude, Noah Syndergaard’s injury, and the Yankees’ 15 wins in April.

The NFL Draft also was a topic of conversation, as the Jets made a “memorable” pick. As for the Rangers, the guys tried to make sense of why this team is in an 0-2 hole against the Senators.

Later, Boomer and Craig discussed the NBA playoffs, and a whole lot more.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch