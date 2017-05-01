12-Year-Old Shot At Bronx Playground

May 1, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old boy was shot on a Bronx playground Friday afternoon, police said.

The boy was struck at Story Playground on Thieriot Avenue at 5:11 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital after being struck in the hip while playing basketball.

Police think the boy was not the intended target.

He’s in stable condition.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

 

