12-Year-Old Shot At Bronx Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old boy was shot on a Bronx playground Friday afternoon, police said.
The boy was struck at Story Playground on Thieriot Avenue at 5:11 p.m.
He was rushed to the hospital after being struck in the hip while playing basketball.
Police think the boy was not the intended target.
He’s in stable condition.
