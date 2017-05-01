Pence, Spicer & Others Join ‘CBS This Morning’ During Live White House Broadcast

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Various members of the Trump administration fielded questions from Charlie Rose, Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King when “CBS This Morning” went live from the White House Monday morning.

During the historic broadcast, Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn discussed a variety of topics including North Korea, the economy, tax reform and the GOP health care bill.

Pence said North Korea represents “the most serious security threat in the world.”

“It’s a very serious time in the region and it’s a very serious threat to the peace and stability of our allies,” said Pence, who recently visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone. “They need to abandon their nuclear program, abandon their ballistic missile program, they need to stand down in a very real sense to have the right to engage the world community on the way forward.”

Press Secretary Sean Spicer also stopped by. He was asked about his sometimes fiery exchanges with the press during the his daily briefings.

“It’s only one piece of a day. It’s about 40 minutes a day. The rest of it is a lot calmer and a lot more pleasant. I think the TV cameras intensify what goes on there,” Spicer said. “Most of the exchanges are very pleasant throughout the day, you’re just seeing one glimpse of what happens.”

“It truly is an honor to have this job, and I feel humbled every day to have it to represent the president, the White House and the American people,” Spicer added. “I love what I do and as long as the president wants me around I’ll stay.”

First Daughter and assistant to the president, Ivanka Trump, also crashed the set.

President Donald Trump did not make an appearance during the live broadcast, but during an interview aired during the show Trump said he likes the sense of power he gets working in the Oval Office and described one instance when the awe of the office made an industry official cry.