Paramedic Shot, Wounded In Dallas; Police Scour Neighborhood For Suspect

May 1, 2017 4:54 PM
DALLAS (CBSNewYork/CBSDFW.com) — A manhunt was under way Monday afternoon for a gunman accused of shooting a paramedic responding to the scene of an earlier shooting in Dallas.

Officers late Monday were scouring a neighborhood in east Dallas looking for the gunman, who may be armed with a rifle. Dozens of heavily-armed SWAT teams swarmed the mostly residential area, blocking off much of the neighborhood.

Authorities said around 11:30 a.m. local time, emergency responders were treating a civilian who had been shot Monday morning when a man approached them and opened fire.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street in Dallas, just south of I-30 near Dolphin Road. The scene was near a local fire training academy east of downtown Dallas.

The Dallas Fire & Rescue EMT was rushed to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, and was in critical but stable condition late Monday, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported.

There was no word on the condition of the civilian.

Officials believe the suspect was still in the area they were searching late Monday afternoon. He was described as a bald man who may be walking with a limp, wearing dark green shirt and jeans.

Police said the suspect may be armed with a rifle, CBS DFW reported.

It was unclear late Monday afternoon what might have spurred the original shooting.

