Governors Island Opens 1 Month Earlier Than Usual

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governors Island is open one month earlier than usual.
The island opened early this year to allow more time to enjoy some time outside.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. There’s no entry fee.
Park officials have also announced special evening hours, one night only, this Friday. The park will remain open until 9 p.m. for a rare chance to see one of the best, unobstructed sunsets anywhere in the city.
