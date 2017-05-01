Governors Island Opens 1 Month Earlier Than Usual

May 1, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Governors Island

 NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governors Island is open one month earlier than usual.

The island opened early this year to allow more time to enjoy some time outside.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. There’s no entry fee.

Park officials have also announced special evening hours, one night only, this Friday. The park will remain open until 9 p.m. for a rare chance to see one of the best, unobstructed sunsets anywhere in the city.

