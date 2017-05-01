What To Buy In May: Best Deals & Discounts For The Month

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From jewelry and clothes to mattresses and home appliances there are some big deals in store for bargain hunters this month.

“Mom” is the word the word this month.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says you should forego the flowers because deals are typically based on inflated pricing.

“So Mother’s Day is coming, and you’re probably thinking you’re going to get your mom that bouquet of flowers you always get, but the prices aren’t always so great,” Bodge said. “So try to get creative — think about clothing, shoes, and jewelry this year.”

According to SlickDeals.net, this time last year Amazon offered 30 percent off site wide, Swarovski outlet was 50 percent off, and Kate Spade had a sale on jewelry, purses and accessories starting at just $19.

Still focused on spring cleaning?

Small appliance are on sale, especially vacuums like Dyson and robot models.

Also look for deeply discounted athletic wear.

“A lot of footwear deals. $25 sneakers from say Nike, Puma, Adidas,” Bodge said.

May is always known for mattress sales.

“We obviously see discounts from Sealy, Serta, around 50 percent off certain models,” Bodge said.

Here’s what you shouldn’t spend money on.

“Computer electronics for May, I’d say avoid,” Bodge said. “The best deals of the year will be around back to school time, and also around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

And don’t invest in summer apparel if you’re looking for a sale. The longer you wait in the season the deeper the discounts will be, the exception to the rule is Memorial Day weekend.

Looking ahead to June, air fare prices are usually slashed, so start thinking now about where you are going to vacation.