New Citywide Ferry Service Makes Its Debut

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All aboard commuters! The new citywide ferry made its debut Monday, with stops in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The first ferry took off around 5:30 a.m. from its first stop at the new ferry terminal in the Rockaways.

The boat departs from Beach Channel Drive and Beach 108th Street then stops in Sunset Park, Brooklyn before reaching its destination at Pier 11 on Wall Street.

The ferry rides are $2.75 one way, but customers can’t use a MetroCard to pay for them.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials christened the new boat during a ceremony on Sunday.

“A new era begins in New York City,” de Blasio said. “If this works as well as we hope, people ride this and believe in this, we can go father. We can get more and more people off the roads, more and more people a better way to get around and just end a lot of the congestion we face and give people a better option.”

Elected officials say the goal is to have a long-term economic impact in Queens and citywide.

“It means that we can create jobs based on the predictability of a permanent ferry,” Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said. “It means that families who move to the Rockways know that they’re gonna be able to get in and out for years to come. That predictability, my friends, is going to be a huge boost for the Rockaways.”

Two additional ferry routes from Astoria and South Brooklyn are scheduled to start this summer and by next year, another three routes from the Lower East Side, the Soundview section of the Bronx and the East River will begin.

For more information on current scheduling, CLICK HERE.