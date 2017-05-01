Noah Syndergaard Placed On DL With Partial Lat Tear

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Noah Syndergaard is joining the Mets’ lengthy disabled list.

An MRI revealed the ace pitcher has been diagnosed with a partial tear of his right lat muscle, the Mets announced Monday. There is no time frame for his return. He has been placed on the 10-day DL.

The right-hander exited his start against the Nationals in the second inning Sunday after he reached for his right arm following a pitch to Bryce Harper.

Up until that point, the All-Star pitcher was having an uncharacteristically brutal performance, allowing five runs on five hits over 1 1/3 innings. He also issued his first two walks of the season.

Three days earlier, Syndergaard had his start against the Braves scratched because he was experiencing biceps discomfort. The right-hander refused to undergo an MRI before returning to the mound.

“We asked him how he felt and he said he felt fine, (that) he could have pitched on turn (Thursday),” general manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday. “We took him at face value, but he also threw a bullpen (session) and felt fine. On the basis of that input as well as his own comments, he was good to go.”

A day earlier, Alderson said of Syndergaard declining the MRI: “I can’t tie him down and throw him in the tube.”

Syndergaard is 1-2 this season with a 3.29 ERA.

Just a month into the season, the Mets are already battling an onslaught of injuries. Also on the DL are outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Brandon Nimmo, infielders Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores and David Wright and pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo.

The Mets, considered one of the favorites to reach the World Series entering this season, are 10-14 and in last place in the National League East. They have lost 11 of their last 14 games.