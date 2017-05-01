Police: Father, 55, Kills Daughter, 33, In Norwalk Murder-Suicide

NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man fatally shot his 33-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.
Melissa Wilkinson’s friends became concerned when she didn’t show up for work Sunday night, according to Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik.
Melissa’s friends went to her apartment, where they found her body and spotted her father mumbling on the couch with a gun, police said. They left and called 911, and a standoff ensued.
The standoff ended after Mark Wilkinson, 55, committed suicide, police said.
Some residents of the neighborhood were evacuated while some were told to stay in their homes.
The deaths remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.
