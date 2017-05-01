Police Seek Public’s Help With Flushing Massage Parlor Attack Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning about an attempted rape in Flushing this weekend.
Police say at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified man entered a massage parlor located near 40th Road and Main Street. According to the report, once inside the suspect removed his clothes, attacked a 48-year-old victim and tried to forcibly remove her pants.
The victim was able to fight off the man and, with the help of a co-worker, chase the individual out of the establishment.
Surveillance video released by the police show the man sought for questioning, described as a male Hispanic, 20- to 25-years-old, with light complexion and black hair.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.