Police Believe Man Climbed Ladder Into Queens Apartment, Molested 4-Year-Old Girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday night for a man who was believed to have climbed up a ladder into a Queens residence and molested a 4-year-old girl.
The incident happened early Sunday morning in a home on Francis Lewis Boulevard in the Rosedale section of Queens, police said.
Investigators believe the man used a ladder to get through a window into the second floor apartment, and then sexually assaulted the girl, police said.
