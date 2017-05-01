Police Believe Man Climbed Ladder Into Queens Apartment, Molested 4-Year-Old Girl

May 1, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: Girl Molested, Queens, Rosedale

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday night for a man who was believed to have climbed up a ladder into a Queens residence and molested a 4-year-old girl.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in a home on Francis Lewis Boulevard in the Rosedale section of Queens, police said.

Investigators believe the man used a ladder to get through a window into the second floor apartment, and then sexually assaulted the girl, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

