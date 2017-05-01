Small Plane Makes Rough Landing At Lakewood Airport

LAKEWOOD, N. J. (CBSNewYork) — A two people were miraculously unhurt after a small plane made a rough landing at an Ocean County airport Monday afternoon.
Authorities say the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. when a Cirrus SR 20 aircraft ran off the left side of Runway 24 as it was landing at Lakewood Airport.
Photos from TheLakewoodScoop.com show the plane tilted towards the ground with its front end partially mangled shortly after the botched landing.
Two people were on board at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation by the FAA.