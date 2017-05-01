Lights Out At Lady Liberty: Outages Scheduled This Week Due To Planned Work

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The lights are going on the Statue of Liberty due to planned work this week.
The lighting system that illuminates the exterior of the statue will be off from 6 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The lights on Lady Liberty’s crown and torch will still remain on.
The outages are necessary in order to activate a new emergency backup generator for Liberty Island, officials said. It’s the last project on the island brought on by Hurricane Sandy, according to officials.
Some 4.5 million people visited the Statue of Liberty National Monument in 2016.