Proposed Federal Budget Includes $61 Million Reimbursement For Trump Security Costs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The proposed federal spending agreement lawmakers made last week includes $61 million in reimbursement for the costs of security related to President Donald Trump.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill spent months lobbying Congress to reimburse the NYPD for security at Trump Tower.
The $61 million in security reimbursement covers various localities including New York City, which spent $24 million protecting Trump Tower from election day through the inauguration, according to the mayor’s office. Officials estimated the city spends $127,000-$146,000 a day to protect Trump’s family whenever the president isn’t in town.
“We are getting what we are owed,” de Blasio said. “That’s good news for our city and the hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented security challenge.”
The $1 trillion spending plan, which includes the reimbursement, is up for a vote on Wednesday.