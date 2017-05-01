Search On For Suspect In Upper West Side Housing Development Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police late Monday were searching for the assailant who shot and wounded a man in an Upper West Side public housing development this past weekend.
Just after midnight Saturday morning, the man walked up to the 31-year-old victim in front of the building at 875 Amsterdam Ave. in the Frederick Douglass Houses development. The gunman and fired several shots at the victim with a handgun, police said.
The victim was wounded in the left leg, police said.
The suspect ran west on 104th Street, while the victim was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male who was last seen wearing a T-shirt with the Rolling Stones’ mouth and tongue logo on the chest, along with black jeans and red sneakers.
