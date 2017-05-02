2017 Tony Award Nominations To Be Announced

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The nominations will be announced for the 2017 Tony Awards.

There are 37 eligible shows this year with buzz surrounding “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hello, Dolly.”

If last year’s Tony Award nomination announcement was pretty straightforward, this year’s process is much, much messier.

The question around this time in 2016 was just how many Tony nods the megahit “Hamilton” would earn. This season, with 13 new musicals all vying for the biggest crown, the picture is murkier.

The long-term fate of many shows will rest on how many nominations — and later wins — they can accumulate. Answers will become clearer after Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski announce the candidates Tuesday.

The biggest prize is best new musical and most observers expect the hit “Dear Evan Hansen” to claim a nomination. Others likely to join it include “A Bronx Tale,” “Come From Away,” “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” “War Paint” and “Groundhog Day.”

The nominations will air live on CBS2 at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tony Awards will be broadcast June 11 at 8 p.m. on CBS2. Kevin Spacey is this year’s host.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)