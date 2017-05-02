5/2 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with blustery conditions. As for temps, expect highs in the low 70’s around the area.
We could see an evening shower off to the north and west, but the bulk of the area will stay quiet. It will remain breezy with temps falling into the mid and low 50’s by daybreak.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with an even more comfortable air mass in place. Expect highs to fall a little shy of normal in the low 60’s or so.
As for Thursday, expect more in the way of clouds, but it should stay dry for the most part. Highs that day will be around 60°.