AP: Amtrak Plan Includes 6 Weeks Of Disruptions This Summer For Penn Station Repairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rail commuters would face about six weeks of significant service disruptions this summer under a preliminary plan to make repairs at Penn Station.

In documents obtained by The Associated Press, Amtrak describes work scheduled between July 7 and July 25 and again between Aug. 4 and Aug. 28 as causing “significant service impacts” and requiring service adjustments.

The plan is being negotiated with the Long Island Rail Road and NJ TRANSIT, which also use the nation’s busiest rail station.

The proposal was panned Tuesday by New Jersey legislators who said it doesn’t take advantage of the July 4th and Labor Day weekends to minimize impact on commuters.

Other repairs will be performed during weekend hours through next spring.

The repairs were initially scheduled to be done over the next few years, but Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman said last week that Penn Station handles double the amount of traffic it handled in the 1970s and much of its infrastructure needs to be replaced.

“Many of the assets that make up our infrastructure are now past the point where they would normally be replaced,” Moorman said. “That doesn’t mean the assets are unsafe — they’re not — but it does mean that they are prone to problems that impact reliability and performance and also increase the maintenance requirements in the station.”

Aging equipment has been blamed for recent delays including two derailments and train breakdowns in the tunnels leading into Penn Station.

Some frustrated NJ TRANSIT commuters launched a social media campaign dubbed “No Pay May,” saying they deserve a free month following all the disruptions.

