Boomer & Carton: Bizarro Tuesday Following Mets Win, Yankees Loss And Thor All Sorts Of Sore

May 2, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

The struggling Mets desperately needed Monday night’s 7-5 victory over the Braves in the worst of ways.

Boomer and Craig sure thought so Tuesday morning.

The Mets’ triumph was somewhat overshadowed by Noah Syndergaard’s status. The big right-hander will reportedly be out two to three months (maybe longer) due to a lat tear.

As for the Yankees, their 15-8 April made a May 1 loss a bit more palatable. The Bombers fell, 7-1, to the visiting Blue Jays on Monday night.

