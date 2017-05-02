Boomer & Carton: Bizarro Tuesday Following Mets Win, Yankees Loss And Thor All Sorts Of Sore

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The struggling Mets desperately needed Monday night’s 7-5 victory over the Braves in the worst of ways.
Boomer and Craig sure thought so Tuesday morning.
The Mets’ triumph was somewhat overshadowed by Noah Syndergaard’s status. The big right-hander will reportedly be out two to three months (maybe longer) due to a lat tear.
As for the Yankees, their 15-8 April made a May 1 loss a bit more palatable. The Bombers fell, 7-1, to the visiting Blue Jays on Monday night.