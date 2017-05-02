Boomer & Carton: Chuck Wepner Is A Real Life Boxing Legend

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Craig warned Boomer that if he got out of line at all Tuesday morning, the in-studio guest would punch him in the nose.
The Blonde Bomber heeded his radio partner’s warning and stayed on the straight and narrow, especially when Mr. Chuck Wepner (aka the “Bayonne Bleeder”) walked in shortly after 9 a.m.
If you don’t know Wepner’s story, well, that’s on you. In a nutshell, this man stood toe-to-toe with Mahammad Ali for almost 15 rounds during a 1975 title fight, inspired Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” character, and fought a bear a couple of times.
Now that you’re armed with that knowledge, give a listen to Wepner fill in the blanks and talk about the new movie about his life, aptly titled “Chuck,” which will premiere nationwide on May 5.