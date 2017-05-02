Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 2, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on health care. Well, sort of.
Boomer and Craig once again delivered on high expectations, producing another stellar radio effort. They started with the Mets, who beat the Braves on Monday night but will be without Noah Syndergaard for a significant period of time. The guys then segued to the Yankees, who lost to the Blue Jays.
Later, the topic switched to the Rangers, who will try to make a series out of it when they host Game 3 against the Senators on Tuesday night. Boomer and Craig also discussed yoga, issued a “Chaos by Carton” update, got into the NBA playoffs, and welcomed boxing legend Chuck Wepner into the studio.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
