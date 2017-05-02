MTA Conductor Found Shot To Death On Street In East New York, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a MTA conductor was found shot and killed on the street near her home in Brooklyn.
The woman has been identified as 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks.
Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a woman shot on Elton Street in East New York. When officers arrived, police said they found Dicks with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three men, including the alleged shooter, were seen running from the scene, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. So far, no arrests have been made.
Dicks, a subway conductor with the MTA, was wearing her uniform and was believed to have been walking home from work at the time of the shooting, Burrell reported.
The investigation is still ongoing.