MTA Conductor Found Shot To Death On Street In East New York, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a MTA conductor, who was a mother of six, was found shot to death on the street just one block from her home in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday on Elton Street in East New York.

Investigators say 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks had left work at a nearby subway depot, her boyfriend had dropped her off, and was walking toward her house when moments later, three men ran up to her.

One of them then fired a single shot in the side of her head before all three men took off, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Police were called to scene, where she was pronounced dead.

Dicks, a subway conductor with the MTA, was off-duty but still was wearing her uniform at the time of the shooting. Nothing was said and no property was taken, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

Her brother, Tyrone Dicks, said his sister was the matriarch of the family that was very close-knit and they have absolutely no idea why anyone would want to hurt her, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

“It’s very distressing to me. I got to make some sense of this,” Tyrone Dicks said. “A great sister, a great aunt, a great mother. She was everything.”

Her children raged in age from 4 to their early 20s. Dicks’s transit worker colleagues described her as jovial and a sweetheart of a lady.

“A part of the community is lost,” transit worker Benjamin Welcome said. “A part of the city is lost.”

“Everyone is just shocked,” TWU Local 100 Secretary-Treasurer Earl Phillips said. “Surprised by this senseless act.”

They, along with community leaders, are sending a message to her killer.

“You’re not gonna get away with it,” said community activist Tony Herbert.

Dicks had been working for the MTA for just under a year. Her colleagues and community leaders are planning a vigil in honor Tuesday night.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are questioning her boyfriend, Burrell reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.