2 Police Officers Shot, Wounded In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/CBS Chicago) — Two police officers were shot and wounded on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday night.
Chicago Police said the shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. local time at 43rd Street and Ashland Avenue in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The officers, shot during an “encounter,” were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious, but stable condition, police told CBS Chicago.
CBS2 was told one of the officers was wounded in the back, the other in the arm and hip, WBBM-TV, CBS2 Chicago’s Audrina Bigos reported.
Witnesses said they heard multiple rounds of gunfire.
The gunmen reportedly shot from a vehicle. Witnesses told CBS2 Chicago they heard several rounds fired, and a rifle reportedly was recovered as police searched for suspects.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and police Supt. Eddie Johnson were at the hospital late Tuesday night.