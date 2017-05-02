Three More Charged In Violent Robbery Of Former Knick Cleanthony Early

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three more men have been charged with shooting and robbing former New York Knick Cleanthony Early.
John Antney, DaShawn Tejada, and Shaqueel Walker have been charged in connection with the robbery, in addition to Delvon Dowling who was charged in September.
According to court papers, Early was the latest victim in a crime spree.
The men charged with robbing and shooting the former Knick are suspected in other similar, violent holdups. One took place earlier that same December night in 2015, and two others before that.
Early and his girlfriend were leaving the Cityscapes club in Maspeth, Queens in an Uber, when authorities said other cars followed him and boxed in the cab.
Early was robbed of necklaces and the gold caps on his teeth. He was also shot in the knee before running to local houses for help. His girlfriend was unharmed.
Prosecutors said the three have violent histories and should not be granted bail.