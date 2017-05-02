Dog Bites 1-Year-Old Girl In The Face In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 1-year-old girl had to undergo surgery after she was bitten by a dog Monday afternoon.

The child was with her babysitter in a backyard in Corona, where the babysitter’s two teenage sons were dogsitting their friend’s pit bull.

The child reached for a bone that was in the dog’s mouth when the pit bull lunged out and bit her face, 1010 WINS’ John Montone reported.

The baby girl had to undergo surgery Monday night for deep lacerations to her face.

One man who lives nearby said he never lets his children get close to a pit bull.

“It’s the bad dog, I would see three sometimes walking around here, it’s dangerous, that dog is very dangerous,” the man said.

But another neighbor said he had a pit bull and when properly trained they make friendly dogs.

One of the teenagers watching the pit bull told The Daily News that the dog is friendly and must have thought the baby was playing with him.