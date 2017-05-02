Yankees Place Greg Bird On Disabled List With Ankle Injury

May 2, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Greg Bird, injuryreport, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Greg Bird is headed to the disabled list.

The Yankees announced Tuesday afternoon they have placed the slumping first baseman on the 10-day DL with a right ankle bruise. Utility man Rob Refsnyder has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace him on the roster.

MORE: Sweeny: Judge’s Road To Majors Not As Easy As One Would Think

Returning this season after missing all of last year with a shoulder injury, Bird has struggled mightily, batting .100 with one homer and three RBIs. In his last nine games, he is 2-for-31 (.065).

As WFAN’s Sweeny Murti noted, Bird’s ankle has been bothering him since late in spring training.

Chris Carter, last season’s co-home run champ in the National League with the Brewers, is expected to replace Bird at first base. He is batting .211 with one homer and six RBIs this season. And Refsnyder, who 21 games at first base last season, should see action there, too.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch