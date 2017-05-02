Yankees Place Greg Bird On Disabled List With Ankle Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Greg Bird is headed to the disabled list.
The Yankees announced Tuesday afternoon they have placed the slumping first baseman on the 10-day DL with a right ankle bruise. Utility man Rob Refsnyder has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace him on the roster.
Returning this season after missing all of last year with a shoulder injury, Bird has struggled mightily, batting .100 with one homer and three RBIs. In his last nine games, he is 2-for-31 (.065).
As WFAN’s Sweeny Murti noted, Bird’s ankle has been bothering him since late in spring training.
Chris Carter, last season’s co-home run champ in the National League with the Brewers, is expected to replace Bird at first base. He is batting .211 with one homer and six RBIs this season. And Refsnyder, who 21 games at first base last season, should see action there, too.