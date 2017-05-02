United CEO To Congress: Video Of Dragged Passenger ‘Has To Be A Turning Point’ For Airline

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Airline executives are on the hot seat as the House Transportation Committee holds a hearing on customer service policies.

United CEO Oscar Munoz is one of five airline executives summoned to Capitol Hill to explain his company’s treatment of passengers.

United has been under fire after cell phone video last month showed a passenger being forcibly dragged off one of its overbooked flights. United Airlines has issued new guidelines following the incident and announced a settlement with the passenger last week.

Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington state said United Airlines put its own needs above its passengers’ needs when it forcibly removed Dr. David Dao from Flight 3411 in Chicago on April 9. Dao was dragged off the flight after he refused to give up his seat for a United crewmember who needed one.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Munoz acknowledged the company’s failure and vowed to do better.

“This has to be a turning point for the 87,000 people and professionals here at United and it is my mission to make sure that we make the changes needed to provide our customers with the highest levels of service,” Munoz said.

Committee chairman Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania said airlines should figure out what changes are needed and make them — as soon as possible to improve customer service.

If the airlines do not make changes, Shuster said Congress is likely to step in.

“Seize this opportunity, because if you don’t, we’re going to act and you’re not going to like it,” Shuster said.

Representatives from American, Alaska and Southwest airlines are also testifying at the hearing.

