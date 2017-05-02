CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

United CEO To Congress: Video Of Dragged Passenger ‘Has To Be A Turning Point’ For Airline

May 2, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: David Dao, Oscar Munoz, United Airlines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Airline executives are on the hot seat as the House Transportation Committee holds a hearing on customer service policies.

United CEO Oscar Munoz is one of five airline executives summoned to Capitol Hill to explain his company’s treatment of passengers.

United has been under fire after cell phone video last month showed a passenger being forcibly dragged off one of its overbooked flightsUnited Airlines has issued new guidelines following the incident and announced a settlement with the passenger last week.

Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington state said United Airlines put its own needs above its passengers’ needs when it forcibly removed Dr. David Dao from Flight 3411 in Chicago on April 9. Dao was dragged off the flight after he refused to give up his seat for a United crewmember who needed one.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Munoz acknowledged the company’s failure and vowed to do better.

“This has to be a turning point for the 87,000 people and professionals here at United and it is my mission to make sure that we make the changes needed to provide our customers with the highest levels of service,” Munoz said.

Committee chairman Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania said airlines should figure out what changes are needed and make them — as soon as possible to improve customer service.

If the airlines do not make changes, Shuster said Congress is likely to step in.

“Seize this opportunity, because if you don’t, we’re going to act and you’re not going to like it,” Shuster said.

Representatives from American, Alaska and Southwest airlines are also testifying at the hearing.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch