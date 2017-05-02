Long Island Foster Father Accused Of Sexually Abusing Multiple Boys Found Not Guilty

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island jury has acquitted a former foster father who was accused of sexually abusing eight boys in his care.

Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu was found not guilty on all charges Tuesday following seven days of deliberations.

Gonzales-Mugaburu fostered more than 100 boys over two decades at his home on a cul de sac in Ridge, Suffolk County. He was given over $1.5 million in tax-free money for taking in the foster children.

Several boys, many now young men, testified against the 60-year-old.

The defense attorney called it “a witch hunt,” saying the boys are all troubled and their testimony was false.

Gonzales-Mugaburu did not take the stand during the trial.

Gonzales-Mugaburu could’ve faced 25 years to life in prison if he had been convicted of the most serious charged.

