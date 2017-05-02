2017 Met Gala Fashion Hits And Misses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrities were out in full force Monday night for one of fashion’s biggest events, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala fundraiser to benefit the Costume Institute.

Stars from Hollywood, the music industry and the sports world walked the ivory and blue carpet Monday night as the steps in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art were transformed into a runway.

“No matter how dressed up you get and how much time you spend getting ready, you get here and you go ‘I should have spent more time getting ready, I should have put more thought into this,'” said Julie Chen, co-host of “The Talk.”

PHOTOS: 2017 Met Gala: The Entrances

This year’s theme Commes des Garçons: Art of the In Between honors the work of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo. Her quirky and unconventional designs have been called “anti-fashion.”

Vogue editor-in-chief and co-chair of the event Anna Wintour calls Kawakubo a genius.

“I think she’s been described as a designer that not only thinks outside the box she doesn’t even acknowledge the box,” Wintour said.

As celebrities incorporated that way of thinking into their outfits some of the results were truly unique like the outfit worn by singer Pharrell Williams’ wife and the mysterious red ensemble worn by singer Katy Perry.

Other outfits that have people talking include the one worn by singer Rihanna. She’s getting praise for keeping with the theme of the event, as is former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, who wore a Kawakubo design.

Madonna on the other hand missed the mark by some people’s estimation in a camouflage gown.

Others whose attire is drawing criticism include the Olsen twins, Thandie Newton, and supermodel Giselle Bundchen, who showed up in a dress many felt they’d seen her wear before. Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress is being called boring.

Oddly, reality star Kim Kardashian went for an understated look and is being complimented by many who say the look is outside the box for her.

Plenty of other stars opted for more traditional red carpet gowns like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon.

But the night’s fashion choices included everything from ribbons and pearls, to spikes and sequins, to plaid and platinum.