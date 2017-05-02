Residents Worry Rooftop Bar Could Turn Williamsburg Block Into A Urinal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Williamsburg residents worry a boutique hotel could turn their neighborhood into a urinal if a rooftop bar is approved.

At the corner of Metropolitan Ave and North 3rd Street stands the Pod Hotel — the glass building looks nice and comes with a courtyard.

The owners hope to have it up and running in about two months, but nearly 400 residents have signed a petition.

Roof top bar coming to Williamsburg ? Some residents are fighting it. #1010wins pic.twitter.com/NRT9XTIpzc — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) May 2, 2017

As 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported, they have no issue with the hotel, just the rooftop bar on the 5th floor which they said has the potential to create boozy trouble — the kind that might result in projectiles being thrown down into the street.

The problem for those opposing are the thousands of young people who have moved to the community, and are excited for the bar to open.

“Well there’s a bar just up the street with an outdoor section for people to stay at all night, so I’m surprised that they’d be upset about this one, there’s plenty of outdoor bars in the area,” one resident said.

The owner of the hotel also owns a bar in Manhattan which has reportedly had issues with people urinating off the roof.

“Well if they’re going to have a bar outside they should also have a bathroom,” the man said.

The state liquor authority will determine if they’ll hand out a liquor license to the Pod Hotel or if the location will remain booze free.