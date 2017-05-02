Car Fire Sends Smoky Odor Into Port Authority Bus Terminal, Reportedly Prompts Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car caught fire behind the Port Authority Bus Terminal late Tuesday afternoon, and commuters smelled smoke as they waited during the afternoon rush.

Commuters reported there were also delays in the terminal.

The fire broke out at 5:18 p.m. at 355 W. 41st St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues and behind the terminal, officials said.

The blaze was a garbage fire that extended to a car, officials said. No one was injured and no buildings were damaged.

Video from the scene showed the car engulfed in flames with plumes of black smoke rising into the air.

Commuter Sudeep Arya posted a photo to Twitter showing large crowds and “massive” delays at the bus terminal, which he reported was due to the fire.

Fire near NYC Port Authority causing massive delays the result is this #crowds #longlines #portauthority pic.twitter.com/tac4kEOEqt — Sudeep Arya (@Sudeep_Arya) May 2, 2017

Portions of Ninth Avenue were closed off, officials said.