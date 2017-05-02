‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Quite A Start For Yangel Herrera

May 2, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City, Yangel Herrera

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Yangel Herrera shined in his NYCFC debut Saturday. Now what?

In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss Herrera vs. Andrea Pirlo in the midfield. The guys also preview Sunday’s home match against the exciting expansion team, Atlanta United.

Check it out.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75

