Wind Gusts Take Down Trees Around Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trees crashed down around the Tri-State Area amid blasting gusts of wind Tuesday, and a child was struck by one of the trees on Long Island.

New York City officials warned early Tuesday evening that the area was experiencing intermittent wind gusts topping out at more than 40 mph.

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported gusts the strongest gusts were seen late Tuesday in Belmar with 40 mph, followed by New Paltz and John F. Kennedy International Airport with 35 mph, Central Park with 32, Sparta with 30, and Montauk with 28.

The wind was blamed for bringing down a tree on Third Avenue in North Merrick, Long Island, Nassau County police said. The tree brought down power lines and also hit a child, police said.

The boy’s injuries appeared to be minor and he was not taken to a hospital, officials said.

The wind was also blamed for taking down a tree on First Street in Hoboken, which appeared in a photo to have landed between cars.

A tree also came down onto the tracks of the Franklin Avenue Shuttle, or S Train, in Brooklyn, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

A tree fell on the roadbed at Prospect Park impacting Franklin Av Shuttle service. We're on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/4NquQG1Lbl — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 2, 2017

New York City officials advised that the wind could send debris flying, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, and cause power outages. Everyone was advised to use caution while walking or driving high-profile vehicles.

Breezy conditions are also expected on Wednesday, with a high of 62.