Suspect Charged With Stabbing Man At 161st Street-Yankee Stadium Subway Stop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with stabbing a man in the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway stop in the Bronx.
Siby Diarra, 22, was charged with attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, and menacing in the attack, which happened on Tuesday, April 25, police said.
police said a man in his 30s was on the mezzanine of the D Train 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station when he was stabbed once in the chest by another man in his 20s.
It happened during some kind of verbal quarrel, police said.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with a single stab wound to the chest. He was listed in critical, but stable condition following the attack.
The 161st Street-Yankee Stadium stop is the 39th busiest of the 425 subway stations in the New York City transit system. But it was not as busy on the day of the attack as usual, particularly given that there was no Yankees game that night.