30 With Murti Podcast: Hitter Extraordinaire Wade Boggs

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Wade Boggs was one of the best hitters of all-time and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Boggs also holds a special place in the hearts of Yankees fans for his victory lap on an NYPD horse after the clinching game of the 1996 World Series.
On this week’s episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast, Boggs talks to Sweeny about his early days in baseball, as well as his philosophies on hitting. It’s an interesting conversation, and, yes, he also reflects on the horseback ride.
