5/3 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a cool northwest breeze still in place. Highs today will be running about 10° cooler than yesterday in the low 60’s.
Tonight will be even cooler than last night with temps falling into the mid and upper 40’s in the city. And in parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties where temps will approach freezing, a frost advisory has been issued.
Tomorrow will start off sunny, but with the approach of our next system, clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 60’s or so.
As for Friday, rain will begin early and become heavy at times throughout the day. Rainfall estimates, as of now, are 1-2″ with perhaps even more in some areas.
Stay tuned for more details!