Boomer & Carton: Kenny Anderson’s ‘Mr. Chibbs’ Hits Theaters

Whenever Kenny Anderson finds himself back in New York he always makes it a point to pay Boomer and Craig a visit, which is exactly what he did Wednesday morning.
There is a hard-hitting documentary about Anderson’s life called “Mr. Chibbs,” that hits theaters on Wednesday.
In addition to talking about that, we also got Kenny’s take on Ice Cube’s “Big 3” league, the NBA Playoffs, including the incredible Isaiah Thomas, and the name Carmelo Anthony came up as well.
Have a listen.