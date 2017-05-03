Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 3, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
We had quite a “hump day” show as the guys recapped a busy Tuesday night on the various fields of play. The Mets lost with Matt Harvey on the mound, and the Yankees and the Rangers both won. Aaron Judge is a beast, and Isaiah Thomas continues to astound.
Later, the guys got a visit from a real American hero, as Gunnery Sgt. Ralph De Quebec stopped by the studio. Former NBA star Kenny Anderson then made an appearance to promote his new documentary, “Mr Chibbs,” and general manager Mike Maccagnan called in to talk all things Jets.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!