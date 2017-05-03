Brad Pitt Breaks His Silence After Split From Angelina Jolie

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brad Pitt is now speaking out about his break-up with Angelina Jolie.

Nancy O’Dell, of “Entertainment Tonight,” reports the actor is working to move forward, for the good of his family.

In an interview with GQ Style, Pitt bares his emotions.

“I just started therapy,” he says. “I love it. I went through two therapists to get to the right one.”

“He’s going through a split, but there’s zero finger pointing,” GQ Style Editor in Chief Will Welch said. “It’s really all about making a better life for their family.”

“You can tell he’s very driven by the idea of becoming a better father,” Welch continued.

Pitt only mentions Jolie once during the interview and says their divorce has been jarring for their six children.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called, and you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out,” he admits in the interview.

“What I think is interesting is they’ve just sort of put this potential court battle behind them and are settling it themselves,” Welch said.

Pitt says he quit smoking marijuana when he started a family and stopped drinking alcohol after the split. He admits his drinking had become a problem.

“I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good,” he says.

Pitt, who appears on three different covers of GQ Style’s summer issue, also tells the magazine he’s done with alcohol. He prefers cranberry juice and fizzy water.

