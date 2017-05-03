Woman Shouts Anti-Muslim Remarks At Another Woman In The Bronx, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman who they said yelled anti-Muslim remarks at another woman in the Bronx.
It happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Unionport Road and East Tremont Avenue.
Police said a 33-year-old woman dressed in traditional Muslim clothing was walking down the street when another woman approached her and shouted anti-Muslim remarks.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video. Police described her as white woman around the age of 50 who was seen wearing a black jacket with pink stripe on the sleeves, a beige hat, khaki pants and carrying a purple handbag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
