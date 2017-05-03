Crosswalks Left Partially Painted Cause Confusion In Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s some crosswalk confusion in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Lines of paint are missing on the street, because of a job that’s incomplete.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, there’s something strange about some of the roads in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

A couple realized there are car-sized chunks of paint absent from the path for pedestrians.

“It’s like, OK, same thing on that side,” resident David Stewart told Layton.

Residents say vehicles must have been parked there when the crosswalks were painted. Since the white lines stop, people are still parking where they probably shouldn’t be.

“I actually parked there before,” Stewart said. “There’s no lines there.”

It’s creating crosswalk confusion at more than one intersection. CBS2 found the problem at Sixth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, Fourth Avenue and 72nd Street, Fourth Avenue and 73rd Street and Fourth Avenue and 74th Street, where people cross to nearby schools and churches.

So who’s bright idea was it to walk away from the job before it was finished?

The city’s Department of Transportation is responsible for the work. Layton called to get answers on when the DOT plans to complete the crosswalks, and was told over the next few weeks.

CBS2 also wanted to know if a driver can be ticketed for parking in a spot where technically there is no paint. There were no answers from the DOT and no one would go on camera.

In the meantime, residents are left shaking their heads.

“I’m pretty sure eventually they’d get it done,” one person said.

“It’s like welcome to New York, we don’t finish the job,” another added.

They’re also watching their steps in the incomplete crosswalks.